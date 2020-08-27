Technology News
  • Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 August 2020 07:00 IST
Redmi Note 9 was launched in July as the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes in four distinct colour options
  • The Redmi phone has up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Redmi Note 9 comes with 9W reverse charging support

Redmi Note 9 is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone that was launched in the country in July as the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series after the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase through Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 features a hole-punch display and comes with quad rear cameras. The smartphone also has up to 6GB RAM. As a successor to the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 9 offers a distinct design and an upgraded hardware that includes MediaTek Helio G85 SoC as well as a 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, sale details

Redmi Note 9 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the base, 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,499. The phone also has a top-end, 6GB + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999. In terms of colour options, the Redmi Note 9 has four hues to choose from, namely Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. The smartphone will be up for sale through Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm (noon).

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and is upgradable to MIUI 12. The phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 flaunts its quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, with an f/1.79 lens, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also houses a 2-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For taking selfies and enabling video calls, the Redmi Note 9 features a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) driven features to enhance your self-portrait shots.

The Redmi Note 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone comes with regular connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an infrared (IR) blaster. Furthermore, you'll get a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Xiaomi has provided the 5,020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 9 that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. Besides, the phone weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
Google Play Found to Have 23 ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Luring Customers Into Paying Exorbitant Subscription: Sophos

