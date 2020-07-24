Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It goes up to Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 July 2020 10:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 sale starts at 12pm (noon)
  • It will be available via Amazon and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 will go on its first sale today, July 24, via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). The phone was launched in India earlier this week in three RAM and storage configurations. It also comes in three colour options with a fourth colour option launching in the first week of August. The Redmi Note 9 is powered by octa-core processor and features a quad rear camera setup. It is the latest affordable smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Redmi Note 9 price in India

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 4GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage model that comes in at Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 9 is available in three colours namely, Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The fourth Scarlet Red colour will go on sale for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

For storage, you get up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon India to Open 10 New Warehouses, Takes Country Total to Over 60
TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  5. Airtel Takes on Jio With ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer for Prepaid Users
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Update With Camera Tweaks, More
  8. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Combo Plan Reintroduced
  10. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood
  2. Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Amazon India to Open 10 New Warehouses, Takes Country Total to Over 60
  4. Realme 6i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. The Boys Season 3: Amazon Prime Video Renews Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2020
  6. Star Wars Movies, Avatar Sequels Delayed a Year as Disney Unveils New Release Dates
  7. His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Brings in ‘The Subtle Knife’ and a New World
  8. Forza Motorsport 8 in ‘Early Development’ for Xbox Series X, Windows 10. Here’s a Trailer
  9. Halo Infinite Gameplay Trailer Gives Us Nine Minutes of Master Chief in Single-Player
  10. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 2,398 Recharge Plan, Brings ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com