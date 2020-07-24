Redmi Note 9 will go on its first sale today, July 24, via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). The phone was launched in India earlier this week in three RAM and storage configurations. It also comes in three colour options with a fourth colour option launching in the first week of August. The Redmi Note 9 is powered by octa-core processor and features a quad rear camera setup. It is the latest affordable smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Redmi Note 9 price in India

The Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 4GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,499. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage model that comes in at Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 9 is available in three colours namely, Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The fourth Scarlet Red colour will go on sale for the first time on August 6 as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

For storage, you get up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.