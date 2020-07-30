Technology News
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 is available in three price variants, starting from Rs. 11,999.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 30 July 2020 07:40 IST
Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a quad camera setup on the back which features a 48-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes in three colour options
  • It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter

Redmi Note 9 is up for grabs today, July 30, starting from 12pm (noon) IST. Launched this month, Redmi's latest offering is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes in three RAM and storage options. Available in three colour options, the Redmi Note 9 can be availed on Amazon and the brand website, Mi.com. An additional Scarlet Red colour variant is also set to go on sale on August 6 as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020.


Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability, offers

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 9 offers three RAM and storage models. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499. Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Customers can choose from three colour options — Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey. A fourth colour option, Scarlet Red, will be made available for purchase on August 6 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Redmi Note 9 will be available for sale from 12pm (noon) on Amazon and Mi.com.

In terms of offer, Amazon customers can take their pick from several debit/credit-card based discounts. These includes a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback cards, a five percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card holders (Prime members), and a three percent cashback for the same non-Prime card holders. Amazon also offers no cost EMIs for select cards.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. On the back, it features a quad camera setup, housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Redmi Note 9's inbuilt eMMC 5.1 storage (up to 128GB) can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The device comes with a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It should be noted that Redmi Note 9 also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Redmi
