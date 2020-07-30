Redmi Note 9 is up for grabs today, July 30, starting from 12pm (noon) IST. Launched this month, Redmi's latest offering is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes in three RAM and storage options. Available in three colour options, the Redmi Note 9 can be availed on Amazon and the brand website, Mi.com. An additional Scarlet Red colour variant is also set to go on sale on August 6 as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020.



Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability, offers

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 9 offers three RAM and storage models. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499. Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999.

Customers can choose from three colour options — Aqua Green, Arctic White and Pebble Grey. A fourth colour option, Scarlet Red, will be made available for purchase on August 6 as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Redmi Note 9 will be available for sale from 12pm (noon) on Amazon and Mi.com.

In terms of offer, Amazon customers can take their pick from several debit/credit-card based discounts. These includes a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback cards, a five percent cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card holders (Prime members), and a three percent cashback for the same non-Prime card holders. Amazon also offers no cost EMIs for select cards.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. On the back, it features a quad camera setup, housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Redmi Note 9's inbuilt eMMC 5.1 storage (up to 128GB) can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The device comes with a 5,020mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It should be noted that Redmi Note 9 also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

