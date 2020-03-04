Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of Official Launch

Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 March 2020 18:47 IST
Xiaomi had earlier teased Redmi Note 9's quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro is expected to run on Android 10
  • It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
  • Redmi Note 9 will launch on March 12

Ahead of Redmi Note 9's official launch, the rumoured Pro variant of the smartphone is doing rounds on the Internet after its key specifications were spotted on Geekbench. The Redmi Note 9 series is set to launch on March 12, however, it was announced that the company will organise an online launch event instead of an on-ground launch due to the coronavirus outbreak. Going by the previous launch of its predecessor, Redmi Note 8 series, the impending launch of the Pro variant is being speculated. The latest listing further cements these lingering rumours.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will run on Android 10 operating system. We can also expect the phone will come with the latest version of MIUI. Besides, there is "curtana" mentioned in the motherboard field, however, the previous reports have indicated that Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, as the company previously promised the use of this particular SoC on one of its upcoming smartphones.

Before the latest leak, the base variant of Redmi Note 9-series was already listed on Amazon's micro website. From the teased images, it was revealed that the smartphone will continue to have quad rear camera setup with at least 64-megapixel image sensor as earlier seen in Redmi Note 8 Pro. Another detail was revealed by Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain in a photo posted on March 2. The photo gave a glimpse of the upcoming Redmi Note 9 in a sky blue paint job with a curved glass rear panel.

The Redmi Note 8, which was launched last year, comes with a 4000mAh battery along with the quad-camera setup. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC processor and runs on Android 9 Pie. Currently, 4GB variant of the phone with 64GB storage capacity is priced at starting Rs. 10,499. The Pro variant of Redmi Note 8 that has a bigger battery capacity and better camera setup, is available at Rs. 13,999.

Comments

