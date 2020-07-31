Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Mi Protective Glass Accessory Launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass comes with 9H hardness that provides greater protection against scratches and drops.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 July 2020 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Mi Protective Glass Accessory Launched in India

Mi Protective Glass only fits on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series

Highlights
  • Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 399 and is available on Mi.com
  • This accessory for the Redmi Note 9 has 0.4mm thickness

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones are getting a new accessory, the Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass. Like the Mi Protective Glass released in December last year for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, this new accessory has also been made in partnership with Corning. Xiaomi promises superior damage protection and a bubble free installation experience with this Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is available for purchase in India through the Mi store website.

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Series price in India

The Mi Protective Glass by Xiaomi is price at Rs. 399 and can be purchased for the Redmi Note 9 Pro series from Mi.com. Notably, the website says the Mi Protective Glass is listed at a discounted price right now, with the original price being Rs. 599.

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Series specifications

The Mi Protective Glass is made with Accessory Glass by Corning. The brand is considered the standard when it comes to smartphone screen protection and specialty glass. It is compatible with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It boasts of 9H hardness and superior damage protection. The Mi Protective Glass is an alkali-aluminosilicate glass that claims to offer better safety compared to soda lime tempered glass. It is said to be 0.4mm thick with 2.5D edges.

There is an Oleophobic coating on the top, followed by a tempered glass layer, an optical clear adhesive coating, an anti-burst film layer, a silicone adhesive coating layer, and finally a release layer. Xiaomi says the Mi Protective Glass has been put through an ion-exchange process that provides five times greater protection compared to standard soda lime tempered glass.

Notably, there is a Mi logo at the bottom right of the protective glass that the company says will fade with time. You get the screen guard itself, a microfiber cloth, wipe set, and an instruction manual in the package.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Protective Glass, Mi Protective Glass price in India, Mi Protective Glass specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Disney+ Hotstar August 2020 Releases: Khuda Haafiz, Phineas and Ferb the Movie, Spies in Disguise, and More

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Mi Protective Glass Accessory Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  4. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  5. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  6. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. OnePlus Nord Review
  8. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  9. Review: Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is a Better Second Try, but Not Enough
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, Apple Gain Bigger Share of Shrinking China Smartphone Market
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape Stable Release Coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One on August 11 for Free
  4. Apple Subsidised Amazon App Store Fee to Get Prime Video on Board, Documents Reveal
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Mi Protective Glass Accessory Launched in India
  6. Disney+ Hotstar August 2020 Releases: Khuda Haafiz, Phineas and Ferb the Movie, Spies in Disguise, and More
  7. TikTok Sued by Rival Triller for Patent Infringement
  8. NASA’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Carrying Perseverance Rover Faces Technical Issues
  9. Apple Delivers Blowout Q2 Results, Market Shrugs Off iPhone Delays
  10. Facebook Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles as Monthly Active Users Top 3 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com