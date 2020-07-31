Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones are getting a new accessory, the Xiaomi Mi Protective Glass. Like the Mi Protective Glass released in December last year for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, this new accessory has also been made in partnership with Corning. Xiaomi promises superior damage protection and a bubble free installation experience with this Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is available for purchase in India through the Mi store website.

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Series price in India

The Mi Protective Glass by Xiaomi is price at Rs. 399 and can be purchased for the Redmi Note 9 Pro series from Mi.com. Notably, the website says the Mi Protective Glass is listed at a discounted price right now, with the original price being Rs. 599.

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Series specifications

The Mi Protective Glass is made with Accessory Glass by Corning. The brand is considered the standard when it comes to smartphone screen protection and specialty glass. It is compatible with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It boasts of 9H hardness and superior damage protection. The Mi Protective Glass is an alkali-aluminosilicate glass that claims to offer better safety compared to soda lime tempered glass. It is said to be 0.4mm thick with 2.5D edges.

There is an Oleophobic coating on the top, followed by a tempered glass layer, an optical clear adhesive coating, an anti-burst film layer, a silicone adhesive coating layer, and finally a release layer. Xiaomi says the Mi Protective Glass has been put through an ion-exchange process that provides five times greater protection compared to standard soda lime tempered glass.

Notably, there is a Mi logo at the bottom right of the protective glass that the company says will fade with time. You get the screen guard itself, a microfiber cloth, wipe set, and an instruction manual in the package.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.