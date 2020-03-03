Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 and its Pro variant have been teased to offer faster battery charging output and better cameras.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 3 March 2020 19:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 and its Pro variant will be launched on March 12 in India

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro might pack a 108-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi Note 9 series phones are teased to flaunt a curved glass build
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is tipped to draw power from Snapdragon 720G SoC

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 9 series will be launched in India on March 12, and has already begun teasing some of its features. The teaser artwork clearly reveals a quad rear camera setup and fast charging capability on its upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones. Going by previous launches, Xiaomi will most likely unveil two phones at its online-only event next week – Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Surprisingly, we are yet to come across any solid leak that could reveal any major details about the two phone's hardware or features.

Redmi Note 9 expected price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is yet to drop any hint regarding the pricing of Redmi Note 9 and its Pro variant. But knowing that the starting price of Redmi Note 8 was set at Rs. 9,999, we can safely assume that the Redmi Note 9 will be priced at around the Rs. 10,000 mark in India. As for the more powerful Redmi Note 9 Pro, it will most likely set buyers back by around Rs. 15,000, considering the fact that Redmi Note 8 Pro started at Rs. 14,999 in India.

Redmi Note 9 specifications (expected)   

Xiaomi recently promised that it will launch a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Given the positioning of Snapdragon 720G in Qualcomm's portfolio, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is the most likely candidate to pack this particular SoC. If that materialises, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will also offer support for NaVIC satellite positioning system that was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As for the standard Redmi Note 9, there is no word whether Xiaomi will stick with Qualcomm or if the phone will come equipped with a MediaTek chip.

And since the Redmi Note 8 duo featured a quad rear camera setup, it is quite likely that the Redmi Note 9 pair also packs four rear cameras, or even more. However, instead of the vertically stacked design on the Redmi Note 8 and its Pro sibling, the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will feature a square module that might be positioned centrally. The official teasers on the dedicated Amazon.in microsite indicate that Xiaomi is taking some design inspiration from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will offer an upgraded camera, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro broke new ground with its 48-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 8 Pro upped the ante with a 64-megapixel sensor. It appears that Xiaomi will equip the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a 108-megapixel main camera, most likely the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Another detail revealed by the Redmi Note 9 series' Amazon microsite is a curved glass rear panel. In another tweet, Jain gave us an early look at a Redmi Note 9 series phone in a photo. The phone appears to have a sky blue paintjob with a curved glass rear panel. At the base, one can see the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We'll get to know more about the Realme Note 9 series via official teasers as the launch inches closer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi, India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Nokia Launch Event Set in London for March 19: Here's All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  4. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  5. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  6. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  7. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  9. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Rollout Paused Thanks to Multiple Errors: Reports
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Nokia Launch Event Set in London for March 19: Here's All You Need to Know
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 India Launch Date Set for March 16: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Voot Select Launched in India: Price, Originals, Exclusives Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update with New Recording Modes for 4K, February Patch, More
  7. Uber's Global Engineering Team to Be Led by Bengaluru-Based Vidhya Duthaluru
  8. Half-Life: Alyx Gets 3 New Gameplay Videos From Valve Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Watch Teaser Images Reveal a 1.91-Inch Display With 100 Percent DCI-P3 Coverage
  10. Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.