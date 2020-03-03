Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 9 series will be launched in India on March 12, and has already begun teasing some of its features. The teaser artwork clearly reveals a quad rear camera setup and fast charging capability on its upcoming Redmi Note 9 series phones. Going by previous launches, Xiaomi will most likely unveil two phones at its online-only event next week – Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Surprisingly, we are yet to come across any solid leak that could reveal any major details about the two phone's hardware or features.

Redmi Note 9 expected price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is yet to drop any hint regarding the pricing of Redmi Note 9 and its Pro variant. But knowing that the starting price of Redmi Note 8 was set at Rs. 9,999, we can safely assume that the Redmi Note 9 will be priced at around the Rs. 10,000 mark in India. As for the more powerful Redmi Note 9 Pro, it will most likely set buyers back by around Rs. 15,000, considering the fact that Redmi Note 8 Pro started at Rs. 14,999 in India.

Redmi Note 9 specifications (expected)

Xiaomi recently promised that it will launch a phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Given the positioning of Snapdragon 720G in Qualcomm's portfolio, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is the most likely candidate to pack this particular SoC. If that materialises, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will also offer support for NaVIC satellite positioning system that was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As for the standard Redmi Note 9, there is no word whether Xiaomi will stick with Qualcomm or if the phone will come equipped with a MediaTek chip.

And since the Redmi Note 8 duo featured a quad rear camera setup, it is quite likely that the Redmi Note 9 pair also packs four rear cameras, or even more. However, instead of the vertically stacked design on the Redmi Note 8 and its Pro sibling, the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro will feature a square module that might be positioned centrally. The official teasers on the dedicated Amazon.in microsite indicate that Xiaomi is taking some design inspiration from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, has teased that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will offer an upgraded camera, just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro broke new ground with its 48-megapixel camera while the Redmi Note 8 Pro upped the ante with a 64-megapixel sensor. It appears that Xiaomi will equip the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a 108-megapixel main camera, most likely the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Another detail revealed by the Redmi Note 9 series' Amazon microsite is a curved glass rear panel. In another tweet, Jain gave us an early look at a Redmi Note 9 series phone in a photo. The phone appears to have a sky blue paintjob with a curved glass rear panel. At the base, one can see the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We'll get to know more about the Realme Note 9 series via official teasers as the launch inches closer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.