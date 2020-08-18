Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India once again. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been available only via flash sales since its launch due to production and supply issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,020mAh battery. The device is available via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) today.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

For those interested in buying, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black options.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Users must register on both the sites, and fill in payment and address details beforehand to ensure smooth checkout once the flash sale begins.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. There is octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC inside the phone, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro phone comes with quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

