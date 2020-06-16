Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 07:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro offers include Airtel double data benefit on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 plans

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC
  • The phone is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM option
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro has a large 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale once again in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone was launched in India in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max; however, even after three months of launch, the phone is still available only via flash sales. This may be due to the COVID-19 crisis that has caused production and supply delays. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Mi.com notes that Mi Exchange is unavailable due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale, Redmi Note 9 pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design
Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  3. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  4. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
  5. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  7. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Jio SecureID in the Works as a Single Sign-in and Authentication System
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  3. Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features
  4. West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home
  5. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments for Users in Brazil
  6. PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design
  7. NetEase, Warner Bros to Develop ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Game
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
  10. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com