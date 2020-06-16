Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale once again in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone was launched in India in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max; however, even after three months of launch, the phone is still available only via flash sales. This may be due to the COVID-19 crisis that has caused production and supply delays. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Mi.com notes that Mi Exchange is unavailable due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

