Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today, for the first time after the government eased restrictions amid the nationwide lockdown that has been in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement of today's sale was made by the Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter on Monday, saying that the Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will take place on Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi Note 9 Pro is a part of the company's Redmi Note 9 series.

BOOOOM! :boom: The ULTIMATE #PerformanceBeast! :facepunch: #RedmiNote9Pro- is going on sale tomorrow (5th May) @ 12 noon! :clock12:



Mi Fans, get ready to get yours via https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 & @amazonIN! Get additional ₹1000 off on @ICICIBank Credit cards & EMI. :the_horns: pic.twitter.com/784CDqBP9l — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 4, 2020

Smartphone sales came to a complete halt during the nationwide lockdown that has been going on since the last week of March. It is also important to note that e-commerce is operating only for those living in green or orange zones derived by the Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines. Hence, if you are living in a red zone, you will not be able to order the Redmi Note 9 Pro in today's sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999.

The sale will start at 12pm (noon) on both Amazon.in and mi.com with a few offers. ICICI bank credit card holders will be able avail a flat Rs. 1,000 discount that is applicable on EMI transactions as well.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel tertiary camera with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a 16-megapixel shooter with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 5,020mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.