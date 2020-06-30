Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for sale once again in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone since its launch in March has been put on multiple flash sales via Amazon and Xiaomi India store. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs quad rear cameras and 5,020mAh battery, and comes in two storage configurations. It is further available in three colour options. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 6GB + 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 16,999. The Redmi phone models are up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi India site in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Customers planning to by Redmi Note 9 Pro via Amazon can avail no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy 5 percent off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.

Both Mi India and Amazon India are offering Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Unfortunately, Mi Exchange offer is unavailable due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The flash sale will begin at 12pm (noon).

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The phone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM.

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera with a 120 degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 16-megapixel front camera, housed inside hole-punch cutout, for selfies and video calling.

The phone also comes with up to 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.