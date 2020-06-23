Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi website. The phone was launched in March alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and boasts of impressive specifications. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and comes with a quad rear camera setup. There are two RAM and storage configurations for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and three colour options. The phone also has a large battery at 5,020mAh and supports fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options when it goes on sale starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

For Airtel users, both Amazon and Mi.com are offering double data with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup. The primary is a 48-megapixel sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

For storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

