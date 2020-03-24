Redmi Note 9 Pro, the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, is set to go on sale in India today. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max earlier in March, comes in three colour variants - Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. The phone will be available on Xiaomi India's official website and Amazon. The latest smartphone from Redmi, however, will arrive in the retail stores likely after the lockdown across the many parts of the country is lifted.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in India in two variants. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. If you are planning to buy the smartphone via Redmi's official India website, the company is offering Rs. 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon, as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores. The sale will begin at 12pm IST (noon).

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The successor of the Redmi Note 8-series, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and has the latest MIUI version atop.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. There's a fourth 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing.

On the front side, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a massive 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

