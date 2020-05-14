Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two storage variants, namely 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 06:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / RedmiIndia

Redmi Note 9 Pro is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • The sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Amazon and mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery
  • The phone has quad rear cameras

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale in India is set take place today, May 14 at 12pm (noon). Redmi Note 9 Pro is up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi India site. The phone went on sale in India last week as well after the central government relaxed rules for selling non-essential goods in Orange and Green zones amid the coronavirus pandemic. To recall, the smartphone was launched in March in India and it is offered in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale news was shared by Redmi India via their Twitter account. It was announced that the phone will be available to purchase via Amazon India site and mi.com.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro in India is available in two variants, namely 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both Amazon and mi.com have a sale offer where customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 when making the payment through ICICI credit card. Both the websites are also offering EMI options via ICICI credit card.

Last week, Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale in India after the central government relaxed norms on the delivery of non-essential goods in the country. The delivery of non-essential goods such as smartphones is only allowed in zones that are marked as Orange and Green by the central government. Users are can check out the full list of Red, Orange and Green zones here.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel camera with a macro lens, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone also comes with up to 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, Redmi Note 9 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the battery, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. To recall, Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Enco W31 Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India on May 15 at Rs. 3,999

