Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm IST via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 6GB storage model.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 July 2020 07:00 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm IST via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two storage variants and three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in March in India
  • It packs quad rear cameras and a 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro debuted in India along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro is set to on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone since its launch in March has seen multiple flash sales, and will once again be up for grabs via Amazon and Xiaomi India websites. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs quad rear cameras and a 5,020mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi phone comes in two storage variants and three colour options. The phone debuted in India along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max a few months ago.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 6GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999. Both the storage options are available to purchase on Amazon.in and Xiaomi India site in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The flash sale will begin at 12pm noon today.

In terms of offers, both Amazon and Xiaomi India are offering Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Additionally, customers can choose no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options on Amazon.

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro debuted along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Coming to specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi phone has 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB).

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling, housed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
