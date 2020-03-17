Redmi Note 9 Pro, the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand is set to go on sale in India today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last week, has two variants which come in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 25. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available through both online and offline outlets in the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. If you are planning to buy the smartphone via Redmi's official India website, the company is offering Rs. 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon, as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores. The sale will begin at 12pm IST (noon). To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last week.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The successor of the Redmi Note 8-series, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and has the latest MIUI version atop.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. There's a fourth 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing.

On the front side, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a massive 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

