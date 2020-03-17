Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available via both online and offline stores.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 March 2020 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Note 9 Pro was officially launched last week

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with quad rear camera setup
  • There is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC on the phone
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a massive 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro, the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand is set to go on sale in India today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last week, has two variants which come in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 25. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available through both online and offline outlets in the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. If you are planning to buy the smartphone via Redmi's official India website, the company is offering Rs. 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options. The smartphone will also be available on Amazon, as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores. The sale will begin at 12pm IST (noon). To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last week.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

 

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The successor of the Redmi Note 8-series, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and has the latest MIUI version atop.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Additionally, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. There's a fourth 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing.

On the front side, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features. Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a massive 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launch in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  3. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
  4. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  5. Microsoft Adds Live Coronavirus Tracker to Bing Search Engine
  6. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  8. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone Debuts in India
  9. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  10. Realme 6i to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 16-Megapixel Front Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  5. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  8. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
  9. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  10. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.