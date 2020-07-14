Technology News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 5,020mAh battery and quad camera setup on the back.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 July 2020 07:17 IST


Redmi Note 9 Pro’s rear quad camera features a 48-megapixel main shooter

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in three colour options

Redmi Note 9 Pro is set to go on another flash sale today at 12pm (noon). Known for its quad rear cameras and 5,020mAh battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase via Amazon and Xiaomi's India website. Customers will get to choose from three colour options and two storage variants. Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, first launched the phone back in March and since then the Redmi Note 9 Pro has gone on several flash sales to date.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two storage options. The 4GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 13,999. On the other hand, the 6GB+128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. In terms of colour, customers can choose from three different options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black.

The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Xiaomi's Indian site. Both the sites offer double data benefits for Airtel users on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid recharges. Additionally, Amazon offers several more discounts and cashback options on different banks, including a choice of no-cost EMI.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, camera

Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, the Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The dual-sim (Nano) device comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display, with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Its powerful 5,020mAh batter supports 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. Coming to cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a hole-punch cutout on the front that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it carries a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.



Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

  
