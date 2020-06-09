Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone has gone on multiple flash sales in the past and will once again be up for grabs via Amazon and Xiaomi India site. The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the phone along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India back in March and the phone is offered in three colour options. Redmi Note 9 Pro carries quad rear cameras, 5,020mAh battery, and comes in two storage configurations.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999. Both the models of the phone are offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options and they are available to purchase via Amazon India and Xiaomi India site.

Customers planning to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro through Amazon can avail no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy flat 5 percent off by using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. Whereas, customers with Airtel prepaid number can enjoy Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs by purchasing the smartphone via Xiaomi India site.

As mentioned, Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. The phone carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel front camera housed inside the central hole-punch.

The phone also comes with up to 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 9 Pro is also equipped with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

