  Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2020 08:00 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant
  • The phone comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in India today, May 26, at 12pm (noon). The phone has gone on multiple sales in the past and will once again be up for grabs via Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India in March and went on its first sale in the same week, despite the lockdown restrictions. Now, with the restrictions eased further, and deliveries for non-essentials allowed all over the country except for containment zones, customers can order the Redmi Note 9 Pro via the e-commerce websites.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Customers will be able to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro from Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The secondary is an 8-megapixel shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera on the front housed in the central hole-punch.

 

The phone comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
