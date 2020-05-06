Technology News
  Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Mi.com, Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Mi.com, Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2020 06:30 IST


Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today in India
  • The sale will start at 12pm (noon) on Amazon and mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be going on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone was launched in March and boasts impressive specifications, like a quad rear camera setup and octa-core processor. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available on the Xiaomi India website (mi.com) and Amazon in two RAM and storage configurations. As for deliveries, the government has allowed delivery of non-essential items in Orange and Green zones throughout the country. To recall, Xiaomi had also put the phone on sale yesterday but it was quickly sold out.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in India in two variants, namely 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both Amazon and mi.com have a sale offer where customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 when making the payment through ICICI credit card. The offer is also valid on ICICI credit card and debit card EMI transactions. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) today.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11, based on Android. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

 

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to battery, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.





  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels

  
