Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood and goes up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2020 07:45 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro sale starts at 12pm (noon)
  • It will be available on Amazon and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today, July 21, starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone was launched in India in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and both phones have gone on several flash sales to date. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup, a large battery, and comes in two RAM and storage configurations, as well as three colour options. The phone features impressive specifications for the price.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It comes in two colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon).

Both Amazon and Mi.com are offering Airtel users double data with prepaid recharges of Rs. 298 or 398 unlimited packs on purchase of the phone.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, housed in the central hole-punch cut-out.

For storage, you get up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
