Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale again tomorrow at 12 noon on Amazon and Mi.com. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The new sale comes at a time when lockdown in India has been further eased starting Monday. Restrictions on e-commerce deliveries have been lifted from the Red zone districts as well. This is a significant development, as the major cities, which are a large market, are Red zones, which had impacted smartphone sales.

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March 2020. Like all other phones, this one too saw sales halt during the coronavirus related lockdown taking place in India. Finally, the company is coming up with the new sale, it announced on its website.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 16,999. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount when making the payment through ICICI credit card. You also get EMI options via ICICI credit card. The colour options include Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro is a dual-SIM that runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display having Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It has a quad-camera setup at the back. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes with dedicated microSD card support (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, NavIC and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A side-mounted sensor is also available. The dimensions of the phone are 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and it weighs 209 grams.