Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale again in India today. The phone will be available 12pm (noon) onwards for purchase today via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The smartphone has been available only through flash sales ever since it was launched in March this year. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and a large 5,020mAh

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available via Amazon.in and Mi.com from 12pm (noon) onwards. The phones can also be purchased via MI Home or retail outlets. Sale options on Mi.com include getting double data per recharge via Airtel with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs, while Amazon is offering no cost EMI deals starting at Rs. 659.

Redmi Note 9 Pro features, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) IPS display. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and has up 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which supports AI based features.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging – the supported charger comes with the phone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

