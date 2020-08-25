Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale via Amazon and Mi.com Today: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 August 2020 08:30 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 pro will go on sale from 12pm (noon) today
  • It is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black
  • The smartphone has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale again in India today. The phone will be available 12pm (noon) onwards for purchase today via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The smartphone has been available only through flash sales ever since it was launched in March this year. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and a large 5,020mAh

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available via Amazon.in and Mi.com from 12pm (noon) onwards. The phones can also be purchased via MI Home or retail outlets. Sale options on Mi.com include getting double data per recharge via Airtel with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs, while Amazon is offering no cost EMI deals starting at Rs. 659.

Redmi Note 9 Pro features, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) IPS display. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and has up 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, which supports AI based features.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging – the supported charger comes with the phone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
