Redmi Note 9 India Launch Date Set for March 12, Teased to Debut With Quad Rear Cameras

Redmi Note 9 series will come with a square-shaped rear camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 March 2020 15:16 IST
Redmi Note 9 India Launch Date Set for March 12, Teased to Debut With Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 9 series is teased to carry a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series has been teased online
  • It is likely to include Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro phones
  • Redmi Note 9 series is expected to have 5G support

Redmi Note 9 series is set to launch in India on March 12. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series through its social media channels and sent a media invite. The new series should include the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro -- the successors to the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 Pro, respectively. The last-generation Redmi Note phones were launched in India in October. Since Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is popular for its affordability, the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro both are expected to come under the price bracket of Rs. 20,000 and offer a list of compelling features.

If we look at the teaser image released by the Redmi India Twitter account on Monday, the Redmi Note 9 series will come with a quad rear camera setup. The phones appear to have a square-shaped camera setup -- similar to what we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Nova 5i Pro. Some users are also relating the setup appears in the teaser image with the camera module available on the iPhone 11 Pro models, though the latter have triple cameras over a quad camera setup.

Alongside the camera setup, the teaser image suggests a faster refresh rate on the new Redmi Note-series phones. You can safely expect a 90Hz display.

The Mi.com website and Amazon India carry an identical microsite that suggests some other features of the new Redmi Note series. The microsite highlights a new design, processor, and gaming features on the next-generation Redmi phones. Similarly, the company promotes a fast charging technology on the latest Redmi Note models.

Xiaomi has also created a video that has been released through the Redmi India YouTube channel. The video gives a glimpse at the history of the Redmi Note series in India and highlights that its legacy would continue with the new phones.

In November 2014, the Redmi Note 4G was launched as the first 4G Android phone under Rs. 10,000 price range. We can expect that the new Redmi Note phones would come with 5G support at a price significantly affordable than the Realme X50 Pro 5G and iQoo 3 that both are the initial 5G phones in the country.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in January announced its partnership with Qualcomm to launch one of the first Snapdragon 720G phones in the country. That phone might just be one of the Redmi Note 9 models.

Well, speculations aside, you should stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the latest details with respect to what Xiaomi has for the Indian market.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
