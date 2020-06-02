Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro key features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a large 5,020mAh battery. The phone will be available online in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The more premium variant Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com on June 3.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, sale

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

While e-commerce deliveries of smartphones have opened up even in Red Zones, few containment zone areas are still exempted from deliveries. Due to these relaxations, more people will now be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro today.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Coming to battery, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

