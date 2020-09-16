Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2020 15:12 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is available for sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Redmi Note 9 Pro will now be available in open sale manner in India via Amazon and Mi.com. Ever since its launch in March, the phone has been offered through flash sales and now it is finally up for grabs around-the-clock. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone also went on open sale earlier this month. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is now available for purchase via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partner retail stores. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in four colour options – Aurora White, Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Champagne Gold. The last hue was introduced just a day ago by Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

