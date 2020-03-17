Redmi Note 9 Pro was out of stock in just 90 seconds in first sale on Amazon India, Xiaomi claims. The phone was on sale on Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores as well. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has announced that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale once again on March 24 next week. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro include Snapdragon 720G SoC, and a 5,020mAh large battery. The phone is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Jain took to Twitter to announce that the Redmi Note 9 Pro was out of stock in 90 seconds. This statistic is apparently only applicable for the sale held on Amazon India, and not for the units sold via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched last week in India, and its price is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while it's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The second sale has been announced to be held on March 24 next week. The phone will be on sale through the similar channels, though it's expected to go on sale through offline retailers later.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Launch offers include up to Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, and Airtel 4G double data benefits on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted sensor.