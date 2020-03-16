Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Starts Getting First MIUI 11 Update With February Security Patch

The latest MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro is 409MB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 17:32 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Starts Getting First MIUI 11 Update With February Security Patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India last week

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is getting new MIUI 11.0.4.0.QJWINXM
  • The update brings optimised system performance
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 out-of-the-box

Redmi Note 9 Pro has started receiving its first MIUI 11 update that brings the February 2020 Android security patch. The new update, which carries MIUI version 11.0.4.0.QJWINXM, also includes system-level performance improvements.The latest software build drops just days after Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro as its latest affordable smartphone in the country. The phone is also yet to go on sale. Comes as the successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the new Redmi phone has a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup to attract customers. The smartphone also runs Android 10 with the company's proprietary MIUI 11 on top.

The MIUI 11.0.4.0.QJWINXM update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro is sized at 409MB and is available for download through an over-the-air (OTA) package. The update doesn't have any major changes over what the company offered initially. However, it does bring the February 2020 Android security patch.

Alongside the new security patch, the latest MIUI update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro brings optimised system performance and improved security and stability, as per the changelog.

redmi note 9 pro miui 11 update gadgets 360 Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro is receiving its first MIUI 11 update following last week's launch

 

Gadgets 360 was able to receive the new update. However, since it's been rolled out in phases, you might have to wait for some time to receive its presence on your device, of course, following its first sale that is scheduled for tomorrow.

That being said, you could be able to manually check the arrival of the latest software version upon receiving the Redmi Note 9 Pro by going through Settings > About phone > System update > Check for updates.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched by Xiaomi last week. The smartphone debuted alongside its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has the company's “Aura Balance” Design and carries a starting price of Rs. 12,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with the hole-punch design and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger included in the box).

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
