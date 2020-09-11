Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch) will be going on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. Both devices will be available for purchase from the Mi India website as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India back in March whereas the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition debuted earlier this week. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and three colour options. The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch) has a single grey colour option.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch): Price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the top tier 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be sold in three colour options namely, Aurora White, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale in the country at 12pm (noon) and can be purchased from Amazon and Mi.com.

On the other hand, the 32-inch variant of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition that comes in a single grey colour option is priced at Rs. 13,499. It will also go on sale at the same time (12pm) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. This will be the first sale for the smart TV.

Flipkart has some offers for customers interested in the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch). They can get 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit cards and credit/ debit EMI, 10 percent off on Axis Bank debit card transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI plans up to 9 months.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box).

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch) specifications, features

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition runs on Android TV 9.0 with PatchWall UI on top. This model has a 32-inch HD Ready screen with 1,368x768 pixels resolution. The audio is handled by 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. Under the hood, there is a quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. The TV also offers 8GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-inch) include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

