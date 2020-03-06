Xiaomi's Redmi brand could be the first to use MediaTek's Dimensity 800 SoC on one of its upcoming smartphones as revealed by a serial tipster on Weibo on Thursday. If true, we can expect the processor to feature on Redmi Note 9 Pro as at the time of Dimensity 800's release, it was announced that this 5G enabled processor will be targeted at mid-range smartphones. Currently, Redmi has not officially announced the usage of this SoC. More will be uncovered during the launch of Redmi Note 9 Pro which is due on March 12.

At the moment, another processor from MediaTek's Dimensity series - the Dimensity 1000L - is featured in a handful of flagship smartphones including the Oppo Reno 3 5G. The Dimensity 1000L processor by the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company was targetted at upper-mid range 5G smartphones.

While Redmi Note series is a mid-range smartphone, we could likely see the Dimensity 800 processor on this Redmi product, as suggested by the tipster. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro China variant may only use this processor as Xiaomi's major market such as India is yet to have 5G supporting technology. Last year, Redmi Note 8 series which included Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro also used processors by Qualcomm and MediaTek, respectively.

Set to launch next with Redmi Note 9, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is speculated to come with Android 10 operating system with the latest MIUI atop. Other than that, it was also hinted that a quad camera setup is likely to be featured on Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 as currently, its predecessor is available at Rs. 17,999.

The Dimensity 800 has four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz too. It is a 7nm chipset and it has a Mali-G77 GPU.