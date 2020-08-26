Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India today. The Redmi smartphone that was launched in the country in March is one of the popular options in sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a hole-punch display design and carries a quad rear camera setup. The phone also has a gradient back finish and is based on Xiaomi's Aura Balance Design. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include its 64-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and 33W fast charging support. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Motorola One Fusion+, Realme 6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, availability details

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base, 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,499 and its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in three distinct colour options, namely Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through today's sale at 12pm (noon).

The sale will take place through Amazon and Mi.com. Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are entitled to receive double data benefits on Airtel's Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 recharge plans. Further, there is a discount of Rs. 2,200 on Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 as well as free access to Mi Screen Protect service.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10 with MIUI on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. It also flaunts the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes with a usual set of connectivity options including 4G VoLTE and a USB Type-C port. Also, it has an Infrared (IR) blaster.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger bundled in the box). Besides, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

