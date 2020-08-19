Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale once again in India today. The phone was launched earlier this year, and has been offered via flash sales since then. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a large 5,020mAh battery. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com in the country today at 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale details

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and it will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option in India. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model continues to retail at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

