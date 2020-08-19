Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 August 2020 07:39 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a full-HD+ display
  • The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale once again in India today. The phone was launched earlier this year, and has been offered via flash sales since then. Key features of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and a large 5,020mAh battery. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com in the country today at 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale details

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and it will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option in India. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model continues to retail at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
