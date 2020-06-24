Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India, again. The phone will be available via Amazon and Mi.com in the country today. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three finishes – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Key specifications include Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone has a quad camera setup at the back with 64-megapixel main shooter and 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India has recently been hiked by Rs. 500, and it is now priced starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model continues to retail at Rs. 19,999. This is the second price hike for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and it is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive than its original launch price.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Customers planning to purchase the phone through Amazon can select no-cost as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.