Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,499 for the base 6GB + 64GB model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 07:11 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST
  • The phone is backed by a large 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,499

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 16,499 and it offers impressive specifications, like a large 5,020mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone has a quad camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. The prices of the three phones have been revised after the recent GST rate increase on smartphones. The 6GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 16,499, the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The sale of the phone will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon.in and Mi.com. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Mi.com notes that exchange facility is not available due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, the phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. In terms of battery, the phone comes with 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
