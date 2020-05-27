Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 May 2020 11:33 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale starts at 12pm (noon) today
  • It will be available for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will once again go on sale in India via Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm (noon). This will be the second time the phone goes on sale in the country after facing delays caused by the coronavirus lockdown. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March. The Redmi 9 Pro Max comes in three RAM and storage configurations and packs a quad rear camera setup. The phone is backed by a large 5,020mAh battery with fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is being offered in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. It will go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm (noon).

Deliveries for non-essential items have been allowed in all areas except for containment zones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera on the front housed in the central hole-punch.

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. For connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
