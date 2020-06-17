Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 June 2020 07:28 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March
  • It packs a 5,020mAh battery and Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features quad rear cameras

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon), again. It comes in three colour options and customers can purchase the Redmi phone via Amazon India and Xiaomi India site. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in March along with Redmi Note 9 Pro. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and up to 8GB RAM. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as quad rear cameras.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone are priced at Rs. 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. All the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max models are offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour option. The Redmi budget smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Customers planning to purchase the phone through Amazon can select no-cost as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, Amazon and Xiaomi, both are offering Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the phone carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. As mentioned, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Lastly, the phone measures 165.5x76.68x 8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Advertisement

Advertisement

