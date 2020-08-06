Technology News
Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max retail starting at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2020 06:51 IST
Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 5,020mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 64-megapixel primary camera

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are set to go on sale in India today via Amazon and Mi.com. It will once again be a flash sale for the three phones. The Redmi Note 9 is the latest phone in the series as it was launched in July while the other two hit the Indian market in March. All the three phones boast of impressive specifications for their price tag and come with quad rear camera setups.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, the 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,499, and the top end 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999. The phone has four colour options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. The relatively new Scarlet Red variant of the Redmi Note 9 will go on its first sale today, alongside the other three colours starting at 2pm on Amazon. However, Mi.com will only sell the three other colours.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone has three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. It will go on sale starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

Finally, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in a 6GB + 64GB storage variant that costs Rs. 16,999, a 6GB + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 18,499, and an 8GB + 128GB storage option that costs Rs. 19,999. It will be available in the same three colours as the Redmi Note 9 Pro when it goes on sale starting at 4pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

Notably, both Amazon and Mi.com are offering double data with Rs. 298 or Rs. 398 unlimited packs with unlimited calling for Airtel users. This offer is valid for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front, housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

You get up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with P2i hydrophobic nano coating and a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top as well. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front housed in the central hole-punch cut out.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries the same specifications as the Redmi Note 9 Pro with some differences. The phone features up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It also has a quad rear camera setup but with different configuration. There is a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The battery capacity is the same as the Note 9 Pro but it supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
