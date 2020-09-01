Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today starting 12pm (noon). The phones will be offered via Amazon and Mi.com websites through flash sales. Both the Xiaomi smartphones were launched in India in March this year. The phones have impressive specifications for the pricing, and come with quad rear camera setups. The specifications slightly differ for the two phones, but the key features are more or less the same.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Price, availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for sale today starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 18,499 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 19,999. The phone is offered in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will also be available for sale today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It comes with 128GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Coming to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

