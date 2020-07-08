Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 July 2020 07:19 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March
  • It carries quad rear cameras and a single selfie camera
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone was launched in March and has seen multiple flash sales by now. It will again be available to purchase via the Amazon and Xiaomi India site. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries quad rear cameras, a 32-megapixel front camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The smartphone also comes with fast charging support. It made its debut in the country along with Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option. Its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. Both the variants are available to purchase on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Customers can also purchase the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on Mi.com for Rs. 19,999.

Its colour options include Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Coming to the offers, customers can enjoy Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Amazon Prime members can also avail five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro were launched in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone's 128GB onboard storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
