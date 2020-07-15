Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi India Site: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage as well as colour options.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 July 2020 07:08 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March

  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs quad rear cameras
  • It is equipped with 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging
  • Its 8GB + 128GB option is exclusively available on Mi India site

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be put on another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The phone will be for grabs via Amazon and Xiaomi India website. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max along with Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in March and has witnessed multiple flash sales in the country. It carries quad rear cameras, a 32-megapixel front camera, 5,020mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is available in three storage and colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price, sale offers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option while its 6GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 18,499. Both the models are available on Amazon and Mi.com; however, the latter exclusively has an 8GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs. 19,999 as well.

All the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max variants are available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. Coming to the offers, customers can enjoy Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Amazon Prime members can also avail five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi phone debuted in India in March.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The phone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. Its 128GB onboard storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has provided a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It carries a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
