Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on Amazon and Xiaomi India website.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 March 2020 06:31 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched earlier in March

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, is set to go on sale in India today. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that was launched along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro earlier in March, comes in three colour variants - Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. The phone will be available on Xiaomi India's official website and Amazon. The latest smartphone from Redmi, however, will arrive in the retail stores likely after the lockdown across the many parts of the country is lifted.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in India in three variants. The 6GB + 64GB unit is priced at Rs. 14,999 while the 6GB + 128GB unit is available at Rs. 16,999. The top variant 8GB + 128GB of the Note 9 Pro Max smartphone comes at Rs. 18,999.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available on Amazon and Xiaomi India's official website. The sale will go live today at 12pm (noon). Airtel prepaid users who are planning to buy the smartphone can also avail special recharge offers on the Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 packages. Subscribers will get double data for the first 10 recharges.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The successor of the Redmi Note 8-series, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched earlier this month. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box).

In terms of the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 2-megapixel depth sensor included in the setup as well. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The internal storage on the smartphone can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The connectivity options on Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launch in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
