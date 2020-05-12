Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2020 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery
  • It has a central hole-punch for the selfie camera
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale starts at 12 pm noon (IST) today

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be going on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm noon (IST). The phone was launched in March along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Because of the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max got delayed but Xiaomi recently confirmed that the phone will go on sale on May 12. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on the Xiaomi India website (mi.com) and Amazon in three RAM and storage configurations. Notably, deliveries of non-essential items have only been allowed in Orange and Green zones throughout the country, as per the guidelines.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in India in three variants namely 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. The first variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, the second is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the third is priced at Rs. 19,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can be purchased from Amazon.in or mi.com starting at 12pm noon (IST). These are the revised prices for the phone after the GST rates were increased. Also, there are no launch offers on either of the online stores. To recall, Xiaomi had confirmed the new first sale date last week.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. In terms of battery, the phone comes with 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications
