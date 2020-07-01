Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India once again today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone has been on flash sales since launch due to ongoing COVID-19 crisis causing scarcity in supply and production difficulties. The phone comes in three finishes - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Key specifications include a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapxel main sensor and a Snapdragon 720G processor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has seen multiple price hikes since launch, and it is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive than its original launch price. It is currently priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model retails at Rs. 19,999. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12pm (noon) IST today.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Customers planning to purchase the phone through Amazon can select no-cost as well as standard EMI options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the phone carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. As mentioned, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.