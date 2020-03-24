Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will, however, continue to go as scheduled, and it will be available today at 12pm (noon).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 09:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was slated to go on sale on March 25

Highlights
  • The recent coronavirus spread has caused countrywide lockdown
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale has been postponed to a later date
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price starts at Rs. 14,999 in India

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones last week in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sales have already begun, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first flash sale was slated to be held on March 25. However, due to multiple state lockdowns, Xiaomi has decided to postpone the sale of the ‘Max' variant to a later date. The lockdowns are imposed to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 disease in the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro sale date, price

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale has been postponed to a later date. He didn't reveal the exact date on which the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will now go on sale, but said that the first sale has been postponed due to state lockdowns. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will still happen as scheduled. The phone will go on sale today at 12 noon IST via Amazon India, Redmi India's official site, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Furthermore, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The quad camera setup of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also support for RAW photography.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, packs up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale, Redmi Note 9 pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Coronavirus Pandemic Boosts Number of Active Users on Twitter, Ad Sales Hit

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  4. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  5. ZTE Axon 11 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme 3 Pro Getting New Update in India With a Fix for UI Freezing Issues
  7. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  10. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
  2. Coronavirus Pandemic Boosts Number of Active Users on Twitter, Ad Sales Hit
  3. Coronavirus Cyber-Attacks: Elite Hackers Target WHO
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Redmi K30 Pro, RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition Refresh Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  6. NDTV App Now Available for Mac Users—First News App From India
  7. Google Podcasts Update Finally Brings Auto-Download, Revamped User Interface, Queues: Report
  8. ZTE Axon 11 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 9S With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users, Double Data to Existing Users Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.