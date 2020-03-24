Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones last week in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sales have already begun, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first flash sale was slated to be held on March 25. However, due to multiple state lockdowns, Xiaomi has decided to postpone the sale of the ‘Max' variant to a later date. The lockdowns are imposed to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 disease in the country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro sale date, price

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale has been postponed to a later date. He didn't reveal the exact date on which the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will now go on sale, but said that the first sale has been postponed due to state lockdowns. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will still happen as scheduled. The phone will go on sale today at 12 noon IST via Amazon India, Redmi India's official site, Mi Home, and Mi Studio Stores. Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Furthermore, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The quad camera setup of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also support for RAW photography.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, packs up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.