Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts from Rs. 16,499, and the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 May 2020 16:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup
  • The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale in three colour options

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale date has now been revealed. The phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India back in March. The sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro began in the same month, but the sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown in the country. Xiaomi recently started reselling smartphones in the country, and now it has announced the first sale date for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has also revised the price of the phone due to the recent increase in GST rate from 12 percent to 18 percent.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale date, price in India

On Mi.com and Amazon.in, Xiaomi confirms that the first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be held on May 12. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and will go on till the stocks last. The

Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India was last month revised to Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant (an increase of Rs. 1,500), whereas its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999 (an increase of Rs. 1,000). It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. Airtel is offering double data benefits on the purchase of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max from Mi.com and Amazon.in.

Redmi, Mi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green and Orange Zones

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also support for RAW photography. Furthermore, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  3. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  5. Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Is Teasing the Impending Arrival of iPhone SE (2020) in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  9. Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
  10. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
  3. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
  4. Google Duo Adding Group Calls Support in Web Version; New Family Mode and Mother’s Day Effect Announced
  5. iPhone SE (2020) Teased to Release in India Soon, Flipkart Opens Registrations
  6. Apple to Reopen Some Stores in the US Next Week
  7. Google, Facebook Extend Work-From-Home Plans
  8. US Rule May Allow Huawei and US Firms to Work Together on 5G Standards
  9. Saudi, US Firms Eye Stakes in Reliance Jio: Report
  10. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com