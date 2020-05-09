Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale date has now been revealed. The phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India back in March. The sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro began in the same month, but the sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown in the country. Xiaomi recently started reselling smartphones in the country, and now it has announced the first sale date for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has also revised the price of the phone due to the recent increase in GST rate from 12 percent to 18 percent.

On Mi.com and Amazon.in, Xiaomi confirms that the first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be held on May 12. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and will go on till the stocks last. The

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India was last month revised to Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant (an increase of Rs. 1,500), whereas its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999 (an increase of Rs. 1,000). It will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. Airtel is offering double data benefits on the purchase of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max from Mi.com and Amazon.in.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, features

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also support for RAW photography. Furthermore, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

