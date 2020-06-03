Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2020 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST
  • The phone will be available on Amazon and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a 64-megapixel primary camera

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale today. The sale will be held on Amazon India and Mi.com both. The most premium variant of the Redmi Note 9 series is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The rear module includes a 64-megapixel main camera for taking photos and videos. There is a large 5,020mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that supports 33W fast charging. For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

More people will be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the sale today as e-commerce deliveries of smartphones have opened up even in Red Zones. Only a few containment zone areas are still exempted from deliveries in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs MIUI 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera on the front housed in the central hole-punch.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications
Comment
 
 

