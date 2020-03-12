Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 March 2020 13:48 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro in the series have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phones run Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary camera

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro have been launched in India on Thursday. Both new Redmi Note phones come with quad rear cameras and have hole-punch displays. The smartphones also run Android 10 and come with USB Type-C connectivity. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided its proprietary “Aura Balance” Design along with a P2i splash-proof coating. Other key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the new series also comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. During the launch livestream, Xiaomi claimed that it sold over 100 million Redmi devices in India so far. The company is aiming to grow its lineup further by launching the new Redmi Note series.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro both have Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The sale date of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is set for March 17, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on first sale on March 25. The phones will be initially available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores. However, both will also be available through major retail outlets in the country.

Xiaomi will reveal the launch offers on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro on March 16.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 series in the country with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 in October last year.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is protected by a triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that is available at the back and front as well as on the rear camera setup. Further, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The quad camera setup of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree field-of-view FoV) lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also support for RAW photography. Furthermore, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger included in the box). Besides, the phone has 8.81mm of thickness.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, features

The design and specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro are quite similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, albeit few notable changes. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that supports artificial intelligence (AI) based features.

redmi note 9 pro back image gadgets 360 Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor

 

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted sensor and has bottom-firing speakers as well as dual microphones with noise cancellation support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

