Redmi Note 9 series launch in India is set for today. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is expected to unveil the regular Redmi Note 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. So far, the Redmi Note 9 series is teased to come with quad rear cameras and all-new aesthetics. It will notably be the successor to the Redmi Note 8 models that were launched last year. The Redmi Note 9-series phones are also expected to counter the Realme 6 series that debuted in the country recently. The launch is taking place through a live stream at 12pm (noon) IST today. Stay tuned to this page to catch all the action live.

Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 9 series stream through its social media channels. But before the beginning of the livestream, here's what we know about the latest Redmi phones so far.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 series price is yet to be revealed through a credible source. Nevertheless, it is expected to be somewhere close to the Redmi Note 8 series that was launched in India in October last year with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max all three models are likely to go on sale through online channels such as Amazon and Mi.com alongside Mi Home stores and various offline retailers in the country.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications (expected)

If we look at the recent teasers, the Redmi Note 9 series will feature a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup appears to have a square shape, similar to what we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Xiaomi executives have already confirmed that the new models wouldn't come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is, thus, safe to speculate a 64-megapixel sensor as the maximum. You can also expect separate telephoto, macro, and wide-angle shooters.

The Redmi Note 9 series is also teased to have a 90Hz display. A microsite on Amazon also recently showed a curved glass rear panel that would protect the gradient back.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any specifications of the Redmi Note 9 series. However, a recent listing on the benchmark site Geekbench suggested that the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the series would come with at least 6GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is would also include a 4,920mAh battery, if we believe a recent listing on the US FCC database website. The phone could also offer 30W fast charging. Furthermore, it is likely to come in two configurations to choose from, namely 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 recently lsurfaced on the Geekbench site with 6GB of RAM and Android 10. The phone would come with a MediaTek SoC, instead of the latest Qualcomm chip expected on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Chinese company is also expected to have the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the family with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.