Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Redmi Note 9 series would go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and preferred offline retailers shortly after the official launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 March 2020 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 9 series is expected to debut with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series is likely to include three new phones
  • Xiaomi has teased the new phones through its social media channels
  • Redmi Note 9 series will be the successor to Redmi Note 8 family

Redmi Note 9 series launch in India is set for today. Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is expected to unveil the regular Redmi Note 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. So far, the Redmi Note 9 series is teased to come with quad rear cameras and all-new aesthetics. It will notably be the successor to the Redmi Note 8 models that were launched last year. The Redmi Note 9-series phones are also expected to counter the Realme 6 series that debuted in the country recently. The launch is taking place through a live stream at 12pm (noon) IST today. Stay tuned to this page to catch all the action live.

Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 9 series stream through its social media channels. But before the beginning of the livestream, here's what we know about the latest Redmi phones so far.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 series price is yet to be revealed through a credible source. Nevertheless, it is expected to be somewhere close to the Redmi Note 8 series that was launched in India in October last year with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max all three models are likely to go on sale through online channels such as Amazon and Mi.com alongside Mi Home stores and various offline retailers in the country.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications (expected)

If we look at the recent teasers, the Redmi Note 9 series will feature a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup appears to have a square shape, similar to what we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Xiaomi executives have already confirmed that the new models wouldn't come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is, thus, safe to speculate a 64-megapixel sensor as the maximum. You can also expect separate telephoto, macro, and wide-angle shooters.

The Redmi Note 9 series is also teased to have a 90Hz display. A microsite on Amazon also recently showed a curved glass rear panel that would protect the gradient back.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any specifications of the Redmi Note 9 series. However, a recent listing on the benchmark site Geekbench suggested that the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the series would come with at least 6GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is would also include a 4,920mAh battery, if we believe a recent listing on the US FCC database website. The phone could also offer 30W fast charging. Furthermore, it is likely to come in two configurations to choose from, namely 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 recently lsurfaced on the Geekbench site with 6GB of RAM and Android 10. The phone would come with a MediaTek SoC, instead of the latest Qualcomm chip expected on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Chinese company is also expected to have the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the family with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns, Online Announcements Being Explored

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  3. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  4. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  6. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  7. 'Samsung Killer' Escobar Fold 2 Is Actually a Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
#Latest Stories
  1. On Faraway Planet, It's Cloudy With a Chance of Liquid Iron Rain
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  3. E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns, Online Announcements Being Explored
  4. Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave Due to Coronavirus
  5. Coronavirus: White House, Tech Industry Meet to Discuss Response
  6. Facebook Announces Project17 Initiative With Aim to Close Gender Data Gap
  7. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says, on Disney+’s Early Rollout in India
  8. Realme Band to Go on Sale Today, Again: Price in India, Offers
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  10. Escobar Fold 2 Is Samsung Galaxy Fold With a Golden Skin, YouTuber Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.