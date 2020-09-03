Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 16,999.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 September 2020 17:46 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will now be available for purchase around-the-clock via Amazon and Mi.com

Highlights
  • The phone is priced starting at Rs. 16,999 in India
  • It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720 SoC
  • Until now, it was only available via flash sales

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will now be available for open sale via Amazon and Mi.com. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase around-the-clock on Xiaomi online store and Amazon. It will also be available across Mi Home stores and retail outlets. Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched earlier this year and was available only via flash sales until now. It has a hole-punch display design and boasts of a 64-megapixel primary camera and the Snapdragon 720 SoC.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, availability

Redmi announced the around-the-clock availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on Twitter. It will be available via Mi.com and Amazon 24/7, now on. Those purchasing the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on Mi.com are entitled to receive double data benefits on Airtel's Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 recharge plans. Amazon, meanwhile, has EMI options starting at Rs. 800.

The phone is offered in three distinct colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone comes with 128GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Connectivity options for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR blaster), USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
No Time to Die New Trailer Wonders ‘Where the Hell’ Has Bond Been

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications
