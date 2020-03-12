Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Redmi Note 9 series is expected to be priced in line with the previous Redmi Note 8 models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 March 2020 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 9 series has been teased to debut with a square-shaped quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today
  • The launch event will be streamed live online
  • Redmi Note 9 series will run Android 10 out-of-the-box

Redmi Note 9 series is set to launch in India today. The launch will be streamed live on the Web. During the livestream, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is expected to unveil the regular Redmi Note 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Some recent reports also suggested that in addition to the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, the brand would bring the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as well. The Redmi Note 9 series is speculated to come with quad rear cameras and all-new aesthetics. The new smartphone series will be the successor to the Redmi Note 8 models that were launched last year.

Redmi Note 9 series launch: How to watch livestream?

The Redmi Note 9 series launch will be live streamed through the Redmi India YouTube channel. The Mi.com site is also expected to receive an update with the live streaming video of the event launch through a microsite. The livestream will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. You can, of course, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to get the timely updates about what Xiaomi has for the market.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price (expected)

Pricing details of the Redmi Note 9 series are yet to be revealed through a credible source. However, it is likely to be somewhere close to the Redmi Note 8 series that debuted in India in October last year with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. Xiaomi is expected to sell the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max through online channels such as Amazon and Mi.com alongside Mi Home stores and various offline retailers in the country.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 series has so far been teased to come with a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup appears to have a square shape, similar to what we saw on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The megapixel count is unknown, though Xiaomi executives have already confirmed that the new models wouldn't come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. You can, thus, expect a 64-megapixel sensor as the maximum. The camera setup would also include separate telephoto, macro, and wide-angle shooters.

Alongside the new camera setup, the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones are teased to have a 90Hz display. This means users will get an upgraded experience over the Redmi Note 8 phones that had a 60Hz refresh rate. A microsite on Amazon also recently showed a curved glass rear panel that would protect the gradient back.

If we look at a recent Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the series will have at least 6GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also said to include Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that supports India's NavIC in addition to GPS, A-GPS, and other global navigation technologies.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also recently surfaced on the US FCC database with 4,920mAh battery. The FCC listing also hinted at 30W fast charging. The phone is likely to have two configurations to choose from, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Moreover, it would have Aurora Black, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 is also surfaced on the Geekbench site with 6GB of RAM and Android 10. The phone, however, appears to have a MediaTek SoC -- not the latest Qualcomm one. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also rumoured to have a MediaTek SoC, particularly the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

