Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2020 06:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs. 500

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999
  • The phone has a full-HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is going on sale once again today. The smartphone is still only available in India via flash sales. The pandemic has created several issues in production causing shortages in stock. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March, but its first sale was delayed by months due to the coronavirus lockdown. The sale then commenced in May, and the phone has been on flash sale ever since. The phone even saw a price hike in the middle due to the increase of GST rate on smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model continues to retail at Rs. 19,999. The phone has seen two price hikes since launch, and it is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive than its original launch price.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. It will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price, Redmi, Xiaomi, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord Price in India Starts at Rs. 24,999, Sales Open August 4: Event Highlights
Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Pack Charging Rs. 2,423 for 12 Months: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  4. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  7. Noise ColorFit Nav With Built-In GPS Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Infinix Smart 4 Plus With Dual Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Nokia-Branded True Wireless Headphones Debut With Touch Controls
  10. OnePlus Nord First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Nord Price in India Starts at Rs. 24,999, Sales Open August 4: Event Highlights
  4. OnePlus Nord With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones With Warp Charge, 30 Hours Battery Life Launched, Priced at Rs. 4,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core With 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, More
  7. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Pack Charging Rs. 2,423 for 12 Months: Report
  8. Nokia-Branded True Wireless Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  9. Nikon Z5 Entry-Level Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  10. Indian Army Gets ‘Bharat’ Drones for Accurate Surveillance Along China Border
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com