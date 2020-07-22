Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is going on sale once again today. The smartphone is still only available in India via flash sales. The pandemic has created several issues in production causing shortages in stock. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India in March, but its first sale was delayed by months due to the coronavirus lockdown. The sale then commenced in May, and the phone has been on flash sale ever since. The phone even saw a price hike in the middle due to the increase of GST rate on smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, sale details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model continues to retail at Rs. 19,999. The phone has seen two price hikes since launch, and it is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive than its original launch price.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. It will be available in three colour options — Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

